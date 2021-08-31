Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 404.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 203.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,654 shares of company stock worth $54,065,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.42. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.55.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.