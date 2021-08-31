Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is RB Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $117.14. 151,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,693. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

