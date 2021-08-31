StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Upgraded at TheStreet

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRT opened at $6.00 on Friday. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.41.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StarTek will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,233 shares of company stock worth $99,072. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 1,606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

