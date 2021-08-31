Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Shares Down 1.2%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Steppe Gold from C$3.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.