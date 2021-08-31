SThree (LON:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $530.00

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 527 ($6.89), with a volume of 6950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.85).

STEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The stock has a market cap of £705.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 488.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 425.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. SThree’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach bought 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

