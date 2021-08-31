Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.75

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,666. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 47.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

