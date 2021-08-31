Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Polaris Put Options (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,556 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 716% compared to the average daily volume of 558 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII stock opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

