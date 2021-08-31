Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,254. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

