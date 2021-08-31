StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

