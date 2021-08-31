Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,793 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 5.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $178,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $663.16. 65,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $667.67. The company has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

