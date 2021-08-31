Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,407,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.53. 163,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,088,166. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 154.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.