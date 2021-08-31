Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 4,570 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,523. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

