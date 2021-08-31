Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 960 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,522. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.