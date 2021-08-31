Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $767,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 529,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,020,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

