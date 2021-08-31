STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Critical Contrast

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 15.47% 30.20% 17.23% STRATA Skin Sciences -11.88% -19.90% -10.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 2.69 $6.11 million N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.12 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -11.08

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

