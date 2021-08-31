Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires 259,108 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25,034.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 15.8% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

