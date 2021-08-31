Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.24. The company had a trading volume of 585,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The stock has a market cap of $329.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

