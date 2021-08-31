Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of SMTOY stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

