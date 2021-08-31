Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of SMTOY stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile
