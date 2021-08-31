Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $471,000 Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE:WES opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 3.95.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

