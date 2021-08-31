Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $327.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

