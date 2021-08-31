Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $418,000 in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 500,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 319,495 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 551,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.