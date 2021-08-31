Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

