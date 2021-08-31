Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,609,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 49,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,003,464. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.