Summit Asset Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.65. 39,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.