Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

NYSE:D traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. 261,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

