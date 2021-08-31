Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,554 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 2.19% of Suncor Energy worth $813,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 155,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.64%.

Several analysts have commented on SU shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.