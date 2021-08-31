Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. 1,518,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,587. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,442,000 after buying an additional 1,559,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

