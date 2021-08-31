Support.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 166,345 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,188% compared to the average daily volume of 7,270 put options.
NASDAQ SPRT opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Support.com has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $59.69.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
About Support.com
Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.
