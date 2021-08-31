SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

This table compares Boulder Growth & Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61%

This table compares Boulder Growth & Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 170.63 $75.34 million ($0.81) -15.84

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boulder Growth & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.49%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boulder Growth & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 70.1%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Boulder Growth & Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.