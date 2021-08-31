SVB Leerink Comments on Molecular Partners AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of MOLN opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

