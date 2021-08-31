Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Amgen worth $574,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.56. 81,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

