Swiss National Bank Buys 113,461 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Square worth $387,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.20. 248,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,677,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.93. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

