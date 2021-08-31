Swiss National Bank Buys 452,392 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 452,392 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $822,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. 481,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.