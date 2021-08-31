Swiss National Bank Has $1.40 Billion Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,002 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,399,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 561.9% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 31.6% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 125,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,884,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.58. 100,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.45. The company has a market capitalization of $343.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.