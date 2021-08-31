Swiss National Bank Purchases 143,193 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,193 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of 3M worth $469,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.73. 53,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

