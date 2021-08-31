Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYF. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.35 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

