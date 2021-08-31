Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.51. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.
