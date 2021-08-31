Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.51. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.