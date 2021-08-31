Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand Sells 7,230 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SYY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.65. 2,439,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

