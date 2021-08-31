T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,563 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $49,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

