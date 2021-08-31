TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 7.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 548,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,373,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

