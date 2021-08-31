TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $224.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.