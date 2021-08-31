TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 89 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

