Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Target were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.38. The company had a trading volume of 113,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.56 and its 200 day moving average is $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

