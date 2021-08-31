TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading 6.2% Higher

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.52 and last traded at $62.52. 29,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 581,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

TASK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.