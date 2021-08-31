Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 186,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.