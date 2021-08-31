Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.57 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.29. 4,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.86. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $382,619.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

