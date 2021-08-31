Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 1,357 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock remained flat at $$103.14 during trading on Tuesday. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,932. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $427,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

