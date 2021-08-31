Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 2,253 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. 235,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,126,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $263.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

