TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 92.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

