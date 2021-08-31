TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

TClarke plc (LON:CTO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TClarke stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.34. TClarke has a 12 month low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

