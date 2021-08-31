TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

TClarke plc (LON:CTO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TClarke stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.34. TClarke has a 12 month low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About TClarke
